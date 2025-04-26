From thrilling fans on the field to making bold moves, Ghanaian footballers are expanding their influence far beyond the game

Stars like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and the latest addition, Richard Ofori, are becoming the faces of major global brands.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at five Ghanaian players who are turning heads with their growing presence in the world of endorsements

In modern football, success is no longer measured solely by ability on the field. Today’s game demands a fusion of talent, image, and market appeal, with players becoming full-fledged brands.

Names like David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi easily come to mind, but Ghanaian footballers are also carving their own niche in this space, blending athletic prowess with commercial magnetism.

5 Ghanaian footballers who represent top brands

Here is the list of five Ghanaian players who are making impressive moves in the endorsement world.

5. Richard Ofori – Emporio Armani

Once Ghana’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has recently caught attention not for his performances between the sticks but for an unexpected venture into luxury branding.

Partnering with fashion powerhouse Emporio Armani, Ofori became one of the faces promoting their signature fragrance Stronger With You—a scent launched in 2019 celebrated for its rich blend of sweet, spicy, and warm notes.

4. Asamoah Gyan – Puma, Kasapreko, Melcom & More

Asamoah Gyan set the gold standard for Ghanaian players in brand partnerships.

During his illustrious career, the all-time leading scorer for the Black Stars built an enviable portfolio, endorsing global sportswear giant Puma, household names like Kasapreko and Melcom.

3. André Ayew – Regional Endorsements

Although André Ayew has not secured a long-term global brand partnership, his steady accumulation of regional deals in Ghana and the Gulf region showcases his wide-reaching appeal.

With endorsements spanning telecommunications to lifestyle sectors, the former Black Stars skipper continues to be a formidable figure both on the field and in the corporate world.

2. Mohammed Kudus – Puma and Skechers

One of Ghana’s brightest talents, Mohammed Kudus has made significant strides not just at West Ham United but also in the brand space.

He joined Puma’s extensive roster of global ambassadors and, more recently, became a key figure for Skechers Football, per Fashion Network.

1. Thomas Partey – Adidas and Beyond

Anchoring the list is Arsenal’s midfield dynamo, Thomas Partey.

Signed with Adidas, Partey often headlines promotional campaigns showcasing boots, kits, and training gear, as noted by John Fyucha.

Beyond his association with the iconic German sportswear brand, Partey also serves as a brand ambassador for Goil Ghana, fronting initiatives that promote road safety and responsible driving.

