Apple's A19 Pro chip sits at the top of the rankings, powering two iPhone 17 Pro models released in 2026

The standard iPhone 17 carries the A19 chip, which still outpaces most smartphones on the market despite stepping down from the Pro variant

Two iPhone 16 Pro models round out the list, both equipped with the A18 Pro chip that continues to handle flagship-level tasks

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Apple has consistently pushed the boundaries of mobile processing power, and 2026 is no different. Five iPhones currently stand above the rest when it comes to raw speed, covering models from the latest flagship release to the generation before it.

5 iPhones With the Fastest Processors You Can Buy in 2026

Source: Twitter

The A19 Pro leads the lack

At the very top of the rankings sit the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro, both driven by Apple's A19 Pro chip.

Apple bills this processor as the most powerful CPU and GPU pairing ever built into an iPhone, fabricated on a cutting-edge manufacturing process that boosts performance, energy efficiency, and on-device artificial intelligence capabilities simultaneously.

Notably, buyers who opt for the smaller iPhone 17 Pro do not sacrifice any processing muscle compared to the Max model.

Both devices deliver identical chip performance, choosing between them purely a matter of size and battery preference.

The standard iPhone 17 slots in just below, running the A19 chip rather than the Pro variant. The difference in raw output is marginal for most everyday users.

The handset handles multitasking, mobile gaming, and photo editing with ease, and Apple's history of long software support means it should remain capable well into the next decade.

Where the iPhone 16 Pro sits in 2026

Rounding out the five fastest iPhones are the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro, each housing the A18 Pro chip.

While the A19 generation has since taken the crown, the A18 Pro remains no pushover. High-end gaming, 4K video editing, and demanding photography workflows all fall comfortably within its capabilities.

The compact iPhone 16 Pro matches its larger sibling chip for chip and continues to outperform the majority of Android devices in processor-intensive benchmarks as of 2026.

Choosing the right iPhone

For shoppers weighing up their options, the A19 Pro is unambiguously the fastest mobile processor Apple has ever produced, delivering gains in CPU speed, graphics output, energy consumption, and machine learning across the board.

That said, every iPhone on this list offers substantial processing headroom and robust software longevity.

The decision ultimately comes down to budget: the A18 Pro generation remains a formidable choice for anyone who does not need the absolute latest silicon, while the A19 Pro is the clear pick for those who want the most future-proof handset available right now.

10 Android phones with better cameras in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh several flagship Android phones now match or outperform Apple's iPhone 17 in key photography categories, including zoom and low-light performance.

Samsung, Google, Xiaomi and Sony are among the brands fielding camera systems that challenge Apple's dominance in smartphone photography.

Advanced AI processing, larger sensors and partnerships with Leica, Hasselblad and ZEISS give Android flagships a growing edge over the iPhone 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh