Ghana Police arrested two brothers, Adams Adder Almeida and Bala Bilyon, over the death o Mohammed Rahman, 54, at Beach Drive Estate, Tuba

The suspect allegedly told investigators he was driven by the victim repeatedly calling him lazy and useless, which he said affected him mentally

A pistol believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from Bala Bilyon's room, while police are still hunting a third individual named Gideon

Two brothers are in police custody following the killing of a car dealer at Beach Drive Estate, Tuba, near Weija, in the Greater Accra Region.

Ghana Police arrest two brothers in connection with the murder of car dealer Mohammed Rahman at Tuba, near Weija. Image credit: GPS/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Accra Regional Police Command, in a press statement signed by Chief Superintendent Juliana Obeng on 9 August 2026, confirmed the arrest of Adams Adder Almeida and his brother, Bala Bilyon, in connection with the death of Mohammed Rahman, 54, and the wounding of his wife, Christiana Fosu, 53.

On 6 August 2026, officers from the Weija Police Division were alerted to reports of a man and woman with gunshot wounds outside their four-bedroom apartment at Beach Drive Estate.

Both victims were rushed to Finney Hospital in Weija, where Mohammed Rahman was pronounced dead on arrival.

His wife, Christiana Fosu, was subsequently transferred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for specialist care and remained admitted at the time the police statement was issued.

The body of the deceased was deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary, pending an autopsy.

Suspect cites insults as motive, pistol recovered

During interrogation, Adams Adder Almeida allegedly admitted to carrying out the attack.

He told investigators that his motive was the belief that the deceased had repeatedly referred to him as "lazy and useless", remarks he claimed had taken a significant toll on his mental state.

Almeida then led detectives to the room he shares with his brother, Bala Bilyon, also at Tuba, where a pistol believed to be the weapon used in the incident was recovered, concealed beneath a wardrobe.

Police noted that Bala Bilyon is employed by the deceased.

Almeida further told investigators that the firearm had been given to him by a friend identified only as Gideon.

A search was conducted at Gideon's residence in Tuba, but he was not found at home.

The Accra Regional Police Command stated that efforts to locate Gideon for questioning are continuing.

Bala Bilyon has also been arrested and is being held for further questioning as investigations proceed.

The arrests were made with assistance from the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET).

The Facebook post below contains the Ghana Police Service's official press statement announcing the arrests.

Ghana Police MTTD named top bribe-taking institution

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has been ranked as the institution most frequently receiving unofficial payments from members of the public

This is according to new data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu presented the findings, which showed that more than half of citizens who interacted with the MTTD reported making gifts or informal payments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh