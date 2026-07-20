Several flagship Android phones now match or outperform Apple's iPhone 17 in key photography categories, including zoom and low-light performance

Samsung, Google, Xiaomi and Sony are among the brands fielding camera systems that challenge Apple's dominance in smartphone photography

Advanced AI processing, larger sensors and partnerships with Leica, Hasselblad and ZEISS give Android flagships a growing edge over the iPhone 17

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Apple's iPhone 17 continues to set a high standard in smartphone photography, offering consistent image quality, accurate colour reproduction and video performance widely regarded as among the best in the industry.

10 Android Smartphones With Cameras That Can Do Better Than iPhone 17 in 2026

Source: Youtube

Yet a growing number of Android flagship devices are not only closing the gap but surpassing it in specific disciplines.

From superior zoom optics to enhanced low-light capabilities and partnerships with legendary camera brands, here are ten Android smartphones whose cameras can rival or outperform the iPhone 17.

Samsung, Google and Xiaomi lead the charge

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra stands as Apple's most direct competitor, pairing a 200MP main sensor with periscope telephoto lenses and Galaxy AI image processing to produce sharp, detailed photos at long range alongside 8K video recording.

Google Pixel 10

Google's Pixel 10 leads the field in computational photography, delivering natural skin tones, wide dynamic range and outstanding night photography through intelligent software processing. Its dedicated telephoto camera further strengthens its case for users who want professional results without manual adjustments.

Watch the YouTube video comparing the Google Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 below:

Xiaomi 16 Ultra

The Xiaomi 16 Ultra is built around a large Leica-engineered sensor that excels in challenging lighting, producing vibrant colours, impressive depth and exceptional telephoto zoom performance designed to satisfy photography enthusiasts.

Hasselblad, ZEISS and Sony bring professional credentials

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo's X300 Pro, co-developed with ZEISS, draws particular praise for portrait photography and video stabilisation, with reviewers noting its low-light video recording as a direct competitor to Apple's flagship offering.

OPPO Find X9

The OPPO Find X9 Pro incorporates Hasselblad colour science into a versatile camera setup that performs strongly in daylight while also handling night photography and zoom with considerable competence.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus continues its Hasselblad collaboration with the OnePlus 15, which offers reliable colour accuracy, strong portrait capability and consistent performance across telephoto zoom distances, making it one of the more balanced Android alternatives currently available.

Further Android contenders worth considering

Honor Magic8 Pro

Honor's Magic8 Pro combines high-resolution sensors with AI-driven processing to produce sharp, vibrant images across portrait and low-light scenarios, consistently competing with other premium Android devices.

Sony Xperia 1 VII

Sony's Xperia 1 VII takes a different approach entirely, offering professional-grade manual controls over shutter speed, ISO, focus and exposure rather than relying on AI enhancements. For users who prefer creative control, it provides DSLR-like flexibility in a pocket-sized form factor.

Huawei's Pura 80 Ultra

Huawei's Pura 80 Ultra pushes smartphone photography further through its XMAGE camera system, pairing a large primary sensor with a powerful periscope telephoto lens to deliver exceptional detail and zoom performance among the strongest currently available on any handset.

Motorola Edge 60 Ultra

Rounding out the list, the Motorola Edge 60 Ultra combines a high-resolution main sensor with ultrawide and telephoto cameras, using AI processing to sharpen portraits, improve night photography and stabilise video across varied shooting conditions.

Source: YEN.com.gh