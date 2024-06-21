Quiz: Thinking Of An Ideal Profession, Take This Test To Find Out Which Occupation Will Suit You
KNUST graduate begs for a job online
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) sparked reactions after she resorted to social media to seek a job.
Lois Ansaa Asiedu, in a post on X, noted that the time had come for her to make her plight about searching for a job known since she had been on a job hunt for many months.
Miss Asiedu graduated from KNUST in 2022 with first-class honours and said she would love to work in any financial institution.
She posted her undergraduate certificate and a selfie showing her beautiful face while making the plea.
