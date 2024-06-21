Many now live with regret after ending up in professions they have no desire or passion for. Are you caught up in two minds about which occupation suits you? Try our fun quiz to get a fair idea of where you best fit and what decision you must make.

Quiz on things to know before deciding on your profession Photo credit: @Morsa Images @VioletaStoimenova @Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KNUST graduate begs for a job online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) sparked reactions after she resorted to social media to seek a job.

Lois Ansaa Asiedu, in a post on X, noted that the time had come for her to make her plight about searching for a job known since she had been on a job hunt for many months.

Miss Asiedu graduated from KNUST in 2022 with first-class honours and said she would love to work in any financial institution.

She posted her undergraduate certificate and a selfie showing her beautiful face while making the plea.

Source: YEN.com.gh