Lux Hair Salon Dismisses An Employee For Insulting Client, Offers Apology In A Statement
- Lux Hair Saloon has broken its silence on the viral video involving its workers and client
- The salon has dismissed the worker who instigated her colleagues to hurl invectives at the client
- It assured Ghanaians of quality customer service, adding that it had learnt valuable lessons from the incident
Lux Hair Salon, a hair salon in Accra, has released a statement following an incident involving a client and its salon workers.
The salon, in a statement on Instagram admitted that the move by its workers to hurl invectives at a client was wrong and unjustifiable.
The statement revealed that punitive measures had been taken, leading to the dismissal of the worker who instigated the unwarranted provocation.
"We have taken measures within the salon, including terminating the worker responsible. Lux Hair Salon is committed to providing excellent service and treating our clients with respect. Our diverse team reflects our belief that everyone deserves employment based on skill, regardless of ethnicity."
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The salon pledged to improve its service to ensure that such a situation does not happen again.
"We at Lux view these series of events as a learning process, and going forward, we will try to train our employees on proper customer service behaviour", the statement.
Ghanaians react to the issue
Ghanaians who took to social media to share their opinions condemned the worker's behaviour.
Me paa drrr like I will report them to their madam. That’s how wicked I can be sometimes
@Cecil_6969 indicated:
Agye ta
If naa me they don't lost customer just like that oh, because me i don't play with my head my head is very frigile small little touch on my head pains me.
Lady dismissed from work rejoices as she relocates abroad
Ghanaian taxi driver dies at Kasoa after checking into a hotel with his side chick, video causes stir
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had opened up about losing her job in Ghana but getting a better one abroad.
In a viral video, she disclosed that she worked as a banker in Ghana but was sacked due to a friend's betrayal.
Fast forward, she relocated abroad and has now secured a better job.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.