Lux Hair Saloon has broken its silence on the viral video involving its workers and client

The salon has dismissed the worker who instigated her colleagues to hurl invectives at the client

It assured Ghanaians of quality customer service, adding that it had learnt valuable lessons from the incident

Lux Hair Salon, a hair salon in Accra, has released a statement following an incident involving a client and its salon workers.

The salon, in a statement on Instagram admitted that the move by its workers to hurl invectives at a client was wrong and unjustifiable.

Lux Hair Salon dismisses employee for insulting client Photo credit: @Gossips24Tv/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The statement revealed that punitive measures had been taken, leading to the dismissal of the worker who instigated the unwarranted provocation.

"We have taken measures within the salon, including terminating the worker responsible. Lux Hair Salon is committed to providing excellent service and treating our clients with respect. Our diverse team reflects our belief that everyone deserves employment based on skill, regardless of ethnicity."

The salon pledged to improve its service to ensure that such a situation does not happen again.

"We at Lux view these series of events as a learning process, and going forward, we will try to train our employees on proper customer service behaviour", the statement.

Ghanaians react to the issue

Ghanaians who took to social media to share their opinions condemned the worker's behaviour.

@kobbie0 indicated:

Me paa drrr like I will report them to their madam. That’s how wicked I can be sometimes

@Cecil_6969 indicated:

Agye ta

@jaybeautyparlor added:

If naa me they don't lost customer just like that oh, because me i don't play with my head my head is very frigile small little touch on my head pains me.

Source: YEN.com.gh