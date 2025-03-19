Meet Meredith Marakovits, the American sportscaster

Meredith Marakovits is a well-known American sportscaster. She is most recognised for her work as the YES Network's clubhouse reporter, where she covers the New York Yankees in depth. With a career spanning multiple sports networks, she has established herself as a highly skilled sports journalist.

Meredith Marakovits attends The LegaCCy Gala at The Shed (L). Marakovits poses for a photo during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner (R). Photo: Cassidy Sparrow, Mary DeCicco (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Meredith Marakovits is a well-known sports reporter who works for the YES Network, covering the New York Yankees.

Her public profile is mostly centred on her professional career as a sports journalist .

is mostly centred on her professional career as a . Meredith Marakovits keeps her love life under wraps.

Meredith Marakovits' profile summary

Full name Meredith Marakovits Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 1983 Age 41 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Walnutport, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence New York, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Single Father Dan Marakovits Mother Kath Marakovits Education La Salle University, Central Catholic High School Profession Sportscaster Years active 2008–present Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @mmarakovits Facebook @YESMarakovits

Meredith Marakovits' biography

Meredith Marakovits was born on 22 July 1983 in Walnutport, Pennsylvania, United States to Kath and Dan Marakovits. She is 41 years old as of March 2025. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Meredith Marakovits' family

Marakovits' parents are Kath and Dan Marakovits. Her dad, Dan, was a basketball coach at Northampton High School. On 17 June 2018, Meredith took to Facebook to wish her father and all fathers a Happy Father's Day, writing:

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! Excited Dan & Kath were able to come to the game. Surprised Disco with Legends seats... he hasn’t stopped smiling since.

Top-5 facts about Meredith Marakovits. Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She subsequently uploaded a photo of , Kath, on her Facebook page on 9 May 2021, wishing her a Happy Mother's Day and stating:

Happy Mother’s Day Mom... thank you for all you do. I’m pretty sure we can still pull off those outfits

Meredith shared a fun and heartwarming moment on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her family dynamic. Here is what she had to say about her parents:

For anyone who asks why we call my dad Disco... I hope this answers the question. Also noteworthy... Kath has always been a watch out even while preggers with baby Mere at a lounge in AC

How many siblings does Meredith Marakovits have?

Marakovits grew up alongside her two siblings. She has occasionally celebrated her siblings on social media, sharing photos of them from their childhood to the present.

Meredith Marakovits with her two siblings at a young age (L), and when they are all grown up (R). Photo: @mmarakovits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marakovits particularly shares a special bond with her brother Tootan, which is evident from her various social media posts.

Educational background

The American sportscaster graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in Pennsylvania and received an NCAA Division I volleyball scholarship to play at La Salle University in Philadelphia. She completed her studies at La Salle University in 2005.

Meredith Marakovits's sports broadcasting career

Meredith commenced her profession with Service Electric in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where she worked as a post-game, pre-game host and sideline reporter for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A club.

The sportscaster also served as a sideline journalist for Service Electric's college football, basketball, and indoor football broadcasts. She subsequently served in the Philadelphia broadcast industry at 97.5 The Fanatic, where she reported on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Meredith Marakovits during batting practice before a game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Photo: Rich Schultz

Source: Getty Images

Meredith worked with Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, where she reported for the Philadelphia 76ers up until 2012. She has previously worked in the New York City media industry as a journalist and program contributor for SportsNet New York, a stand-in anchor for NBC Sports Boston, and a contributor for WFAN "The Fan" radio.

The sportscaster took over as YES Network's New York Yankees clubhouse correspondent in 2012, succeeding Kim Jones. She began working as a field-level journalist for TBS MLB Tuesday in 2022.

What is Meredith Marakovits' net worth?

According to The U.S Sun, the American sports reporter has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. She has earned her income through her broadcasting career.

Who is Meredith Marakovits' partner?

She is reportedly single. Meredith keeps her personal life private, and no information about her love relationships is available to the public, past or present.

How tall is Meredith Marakovits?

The American reporter is 6 feet or 182 centimetres and weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Meredith Marakovits? She is an American sportscaster, widely recognised for her work as a sports reporter. How old is Meredith Marakovits? She is 41 years old as of March 2025. Meredith was born on 22 July 1983. Who are the members of Meredith Marakovits's family? Her family comprise her dad, Dan Marakovits, her mum, Kath Marakovits, and two siblings. Who is Meredith Marakovits dating? She is currently single. Who did Meredith Marakovits replace? She replaced Kim Jones as the YES Network's New York Yankees clubhouse correspondent in 2012. Where is Meredith Marakovits today? She is continuing to work as a sports reporter and is currently stationed in New York City, United States. How tall is Meredith Marakovits? She is 6 feet or 182 centimetres tall.

Meredith Marakovits has cemented her status as a respected and significant personality in sports broadcasting. Known for her exceptional work with the YES Network covering the New York Yankees, she is celebrated for her professionalism, passion, and sharp insights into the game.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Karen Carney's partner. Karen Carney is a well-known former English player and sports journalist who has received a lot of media attention over the years.

Many people are curious about Karen Carney's partner, but she has chosen to keep her personal life private. Karen believes in keeping a clear line between her professional accomplishments and her personal life, allowing her to concentrate on her vocation as a sports reporter and host. Read the article to learn more about her partner.

Source: YEN.com.gh