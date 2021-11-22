KOSS: 5 students involved in death of SHS 1 student remanded for 3rd time

The five students of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School standing trial over the death of a first-year male student have been remanded again

The Konongo District Court has remanded the five students of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School trial in connection with the death of a first-year male student.

This is the third time the five boys have been remanded in prison custody since the incident.

The district court adjourned the case after a representative from the Attorney General could not show up to defend them.

The court, however, directed the prosecution to notify the office of the Attorney General to take over the matter.

The magistrate, Her Worship Joyce Bamfo, remanded the juveniles to reappear on the 29th of November, 2021.

KOSS: 1 charged with murder, 4 others with abetment

The prime suspect in the stabbing to death of a Form 1 student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region has been charged with murder.

The other four boys who took part in the bullying which led to the death of their junior colleague have been charged with abetment to murder.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the five boys have been remanded into custody until Monday, November 15 when they reappear before the court.

Form 1 student of KOSS stabbed to death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) in the Ashanti region met his untimely death following a scuffle with a colleague student.

The deceased, identified as Sam’uun Larhan was stabbed to death. He was a first-year student in the Konongo Odumase Senior High School.

According to a report by 3news.com.gh, the prime suspect is believed to be in the second year.

The report indicated that he used a pair of scissors to stab his junior colleague in the rib.

The incident happened Friday evening, November 5, 2021.

