The grand finale of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz is currently underway at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The final puts first-time finalists Keta SHS (KETASCO) against six-time winners, Presby Boys SHS (PRESEC), and four-time winners Prempeh College.

Prempeh wins 5th NSMQ title Photo source: @nsmq

First round:

At the end of the first round, it has proven to be a tight race with all the schools going neck-to-neck.

PRESEC is leading with 17 points, Prempeh is in second place with points 16, and Keta SHS closely follows with 15 points.

Second round (Speed race):

At the end of the second, PRESEC extended their lead to five points. PRESEC ended the round with 26 points, PREMPEH had 21 points with Keta trailing with 13 points.

Third round (Problem of the day):

In round three, contestants solved questions on a board for a possible score of 10 points.

PRESEC got seven points, Prempeh got 10 points, Keta SHS got seven points

PRESEC thus finished the round with 33 points, Prempeh got 31 points, and Keta SHS scored 20 points.

Fourth round (True or false):

An exciting round, Prempeh took the lead from PRESEC. They gathered 47, with PRESEC and KETASCO getting 46, and 27 points respectively.

Fifth round (Riddles):

Prempeh continued from where they left off in the previous round and widened their gap by three more points.

Prempeh wins

At the end of the contest, Prempeh won with 53 points against PRESEC"s 49 points and KETASCO's 30 points.

