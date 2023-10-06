Wesley Grammar School has advanced to the next stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz

The Dansoman-based SHS eliminated Holy Child School and St. Andrews SHS

Many people have commended Wesley Grammar with some expressing shock over the exit of Holy Child School from the competition

Holy Child School have been eliminated from the preliminary stages of the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ).

The girls' school from Cape Coast came up short when they faced Wesley Grammar School and St. Andrews SHS.

At the end of the contest, Wesley Grammar School proved too strong for their opponents as they got 46 points, whereas Holy Child School came in second with 43 points.

St. Andrews SHS took the third spot as they got 18 points after the contest.

Other contests that were held today saw Anlo SHS defeat Nkoranza SHTS and Bompeh SHTS.

The Northern School of Business advanced to the next stage at the expense of Kumasi Wesley Girls' High School and Aduman SHS.

