A 33-year-old teacher, Rebekah Wilson, has had pity on school children who do not have beds to sleep on at home

The woman was touched by the stories of her students and decided to start a charity that has since donated 1400 beds to kids

Rebekah revealed that 'bed poverty' is very common in the UK and it is important that students sleep well to perform maximally in school

A very kind teacher, Rebekah Wilson, has used the last four years to donate beds, mattresses, pillows, and cover cloths to 1400 children who did not have them.

Daily Mail reports that the 33-year-old teacher started her foundation, Zarach, in 2017 when one of her English class students opened up to her about how he and his junior ones had to sleep on the bare floor for many months because there was no bed.

Rebekah has dedicated the last four years to combating 'bed poverty'. Photo source: Zarach

Source: Facebook

Student lost focus

Aside from that, another student lost focus in school because he was always scratching his stomach from bites of bed bugs on the cushioned chair he slept in every night.

One of the pictures on the charity’s social media page showed a child’s room in a total mess as everything is soothed with dust.

Children need sleep

Rebekah said that children are not going to get a good education that will allow them to break their cycle of poverty if they are always deprived of a good night's sleep.

Speaking about the prevalence of bed poverty in Leeds UK, the 33-year-old revealed that she has delivered beds to almost every postal code address in the city.

She has raised a lot of money

Speaking with the BBC in a video interview, she said:

“All of us are only a couple of bad days, bad decisions or bad moments away from needing similar support to what we [Zarach] offer.”

The woman has been able to raise thousands of pounds in fighting child poverty in the city since she started her NGO.

Watch her BBC interview below:

Below are some of the reactions:

millennialmartaa said:

"This is amazing and I love how she talks to the children and then justifies herself on camera to the adults."

houston.june2018 said:

"Lovely, amazing work!! People don't truly understand poverty. Thank you for sharing this."

theoriginalpoobrains said:

"Absolutely amazing but we kind of need to get to the bottom of why these kids don't have a bed!"

anne_b16

"Very very sad I hate seeing children suffer. Thank God for these people."

Source: Yen