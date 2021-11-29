Prempeh College NSMQ boy Eden Nana Kyei Obeng has scored 8As in WASSCE

Obeng sat for the exams as a private candidate while in SHS Form 2

He has already applied to further at the KNUST Medical School

Eden Nana Kyei Obeng, one of the contestants for the triumphant Prempeh College team at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2021), is gearing up to go to medical school.

Obeng has already applied for the Kwam Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) medical school even before he will officially complete senior high school.

The young man's application to study medicine is on the back of a stellar performance in the last West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) private exams.

Prempeh's Eden Nana Kyei Obeng scored 8As in private WASSCE Photo source: Henry Nana Boakye, NSMQ

The news of Eden Obeng's application was first shared by NPP Youth Organiser Henry Nana Boakye a.k.a. Nana B, a past student of Prempeh College.

According to him, he received a message from the brilliant young man. It was in this message that Obeng shared details of his application.

From the message which Nana B shared on his Facebook page, Obeng sat for the private WASSCE while in his second year in SHS.

"Good Morning sir, Please this is Eden of Prempeh College. Please, I took your number from Mr. Asiamah. Please, I would like to say your presence and motivation encouraged us to win because with the presence of such a great Amanfo), we had to win. I picked the two riddles when I saw you seated in front wearing that college Uniform. God bless you abundantly for the donation. Boss, please I've also applied to KNUST medical School using my 8As NOVDEC results written in Form 2. Thank You Sir," the message read.

Prempeh wins 2021 NSMQ

Obeng played an integral part as Prempeh College pipped PRESEC and Keta SHS to the NSMQ trophy.

The win handed Prempeh College their fifth title since the competition started.

KETASCO's Francisca Lamini also scores 8As in WASSCE

Eden Obeng is not the only NSMQ 2021 contestant to have achieved such an impressive feat.

Francisca Lamini, the only female to have competed in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2021), already sat for WASSCE and excelled.

A photo of her result slip has popped showing that she scored A in each of the eight subjects she wrote.

Lamini who is aspiring to be a medical doctor was in her second year when she made those impressive grades.

Source: Yen.com.gh