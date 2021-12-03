Akonnor Didas is a Ghanaian who moved from Kumasi to Ghana's capital Accra in search of a better life

Determined to elevate from poverty, he resorted to selling yoghurt while domiciled in a kiosk with other colleagues

He is now pursuing Educational Psychology at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), studying and working alongside to achieve his goals

Akonnor shared his truth to inspire people on social media, gathering tons of reactions and comments

Six years ago, young Akonnor Didas embarked on a bold decision to relocate from Kumasi to Accra to pursue his dream without knowing any acquaintance in Ghana's capital.

Without a friend or known family member in Accra, Akonnor was left to the mercy of the weather as he had nowhere to sleep.

Determined to rise from poverty, he resorted to selling yoghurt while dwelling in a kiosk with an enormous leaking roof with colleagues at Kaneshie First Light.

Sharing his story

Recounting his plight and journey to success on Facebook, Akonnor said, ''we would pack ourselves like sardines, and we harboured deep-seated disdain for the rain due to our mammoth leaking roofs, which compelled us to stand until the rain comfortably halted.''

And oftentimes, they would sleep outside because the small room got overpopulated, he said.

Things turning around

Life, however, smiled on the young man as things would begin to turn around for him.

''In a space of six years, I'm pursuing Educational Psychology at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) but in distance education and working simultaneously,'' he said.

Akonnor recounted that he had been able to meet prominent people such as Ghanaian music star and two-time Grammy Awards nominee, Rocky Dawuni, and been to flamboyant places.

According to him, he is working to publish his poetry collection soon and reading voraciously to become a prolific writer, philosopher, lecturer, playwright - both author and stage, and many more.

''I want to become a jack of all trades and a master of all. As I bring down the curtain, I have thrived since 2015 when I first stepped on the fertile soil of Accra from Kumasi.''

With tenacity coupled with gigantic optimism, Akonnor believes his dreams will actualise. ''The future is blissful,'' he said.

Inspired by his post on social media, several internet users, including Ghanaians, have reacted.

Online comments

Ras Rapcha noted:

''This is the kinder post we want to see to motivate some of us

''Not the Twa wo tw3 sendi.''

Sista Irene said:

''He’s such a gentleman also, God bless your hustle bro.''

Al Berta remarked:

''I'm on the same path as you. Hoping and praying to share my story soon.

''It shall be well with us, keep grinding,'' she said.

Akonnor Didas replied:

''Al Berta, thanks so much, dear.''

Fyll Yeboaa Asuamah commented:

''Woow just woow! The Lord has just started with you so be prepared for greater heights congratulations, man.''

Source: Yen.com.gh