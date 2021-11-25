Festus Kunkyin Saadaari has made himself and his family proud as he received a doctorate from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT)

He posed alongside well-wishers donning his robe as he beamed for the camera with smiles during graduation

Dr Saadaari has uploaded impressive frames on social media, which have gathered compliments from internet surfers

After years of hard work, Festus Kunkyin Saadaari has notched another milestone in life as he earns a doctorate in Mining Engineering.

Saadaari received his PhD from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) - Tarkwa, where he also bagged his Bachelor of Science degree in the same field.

During the 13th Congregation Ceremony of UMaT, he posed alongside family and friends after receiving the honour.

Expressing gratitude

He took to his Facebook account, where he shared photos donning his graduation regalia and expressed gratitude for the great honour done him and the support he received.

''Oh Lord, I'm grateful and highly excited for this academic achievement.

''Indeed, I couldn't have made it without you. I'm much thankful to the management of the Unversity of Mines and Technology and the GNPC professorial chair of Mining Engineering for this great honour done me,'' he said.

Saadaari continued:

''I would also like to thank my supervisors and all lecturers, who constantly helped review my dissertation through seminars, presentations, and one-on-one consultations.''

Appreciating his wife

He did not leave his significant other from the long list of persons who provided him with moral support.

''Lastly, I thank my family, friends, and my beloved wife, Jemimah Rukaya Offei, for the moral support through it all. Today, a PhD in Mining Engineering is bagged (DR FESTUS KUNKYIN-SAADAARI),'' he added.

Following his account shared along with impressive frames, many have reacted with compliments.

Online remarks

Abubakar Yahaya said:

''Congratulations Br. I'm amazed @ how you did it within the shortest possible time. But you owe we de members of peace club because you got a blessed woman from the club and we have to charge you for that.''

Ben-Oni Kwofie wrote:

''You never took pride in your achievements but it’s time to feel proud. You have nailed it and outshined us all. PhD in Mining Engineering no be joke. Proud of you bro, Dr Festus Kunkyin Sadaari.''

Jacob Atewin Abaare commented:

''Congratulations Festus Kunkyin Saadaari. Well deserved.

Festus Kunkyin Saadaari replied:

''Jacob Atewin Abaare, thank you so much, my twinnie and boss. Although you are the cutest.''

Manuel Baffoe said:

''Ooh my Minister Dr. Congratulations.''

Festus Kunkyin Saadaari replied:

''Manuel Baffoe, thank you so much Rev. Baffoe.''

