A young boy, Praise Ojonugwa Abba, is asking for help to further his education to the university level after he had eight distinctions in WAEC

Praise who is presently banking on the kindness of well-to-do individuals revealed he would like to study medicine at the tertiary level

The young Nigerian hails from Kaduna state and has now joined the league of students who have proved themselves worthy

A young boy, Praise Ojonugwa Abba, has shown that there are a lot of smart people in the country as he had A1 in almost all his WAEC subjects except in the English Language where he scored B3.

Praise who is from Kaduna state finished his secondary education at Faith Academy, Kaduna. A message sent to YEN.com.gh said the boy needs to study medicine in or outside of the country.

The boy said he wants to study medicine at the university.

He needs kindness

The contact of the said student was given as 09077643439. Some of the subjects he had distinctions in are mathematics, biology, chemistry, and physics.

A part of the call for support reads:

"Please, if this is the only kindness you could show to humanity. Please do it for this young child. No one knows him but you could help project him to the world. I know we still have good and kind hearted people in this country that can support him to achieve his dream. He needs support to study medicine in Nigeria or outside the country. We can help him achieve this dream and service humanity in our country."

Another young man excelled in WAEC

This will not be the first time a whizkid would come out in flying colours in their WAEC exam.

Days ago, a young girl identified as Chiemela Stephanie Madu had straight A's in her exams and amazed many people.

The student who is from Imo state had 345 for her Post Unitary Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Stephanie, however, said that she dreams of studying medicine in Canada. Many Nigerians commended the young student's brilliance.

Teacher who helped poor students

In other news, Alex Kontondaba Lieyuor, a young Ghanaian man, was forced to resort to farm works, following his family's low finances and inability to fund his tertiary education.

A recent publication by 3News indicates Alex gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to study Actuarial Science, following his excellent performance after WASSCE.

However, the young man is unable to enroll at the prestigious university, simply because his family cannot afford to pay his fees.

