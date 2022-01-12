A former student of Aburi Girls' Senior High School has emerged as the 2022 valedictorian of the College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana

An alumna of Aburi Girls' Senior High School, Rose Aning, has emerged as the 2022 valedictorian during the first virtual ceremony of the College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana.

Aning achieved 7As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at Aburi Girls' Senior High School (ABUGISS) and proceeded to the Ghanaian university, where she studied Respiratory Therapy.

Intrigued by the contribution of Respiratory Care in Neonatal and Paediatric Health, she developed a quest to establish a career in the field.

Aning pursued her desire to achieve higher education in Respiratory Care to acquire much knowledge and skills in addressing the challenging aspects of pulmonary medicine and promote respiratory care in Ghana and the world.

Her desire to make a positive difference and impact the world inspired her resolve and, she never looked back.

During the first session of the virtual ceremony of the University of Ghana, Aning emerged as the Best Graduating Student and the 2022 valedictorian of the College of Health Sciences.

Ghanaian Lady Graduates as Valedictorian with 8 Awards from UHAS

Rose Aning is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that Elizabeth Naa Abiana Morton swept a record of eight academic prizes out of 13 categories as she graduated from the School of Medicine of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The Ghanaian student also graduated as the 2021 valedictorian during the university’s sixth congregation on November 12 in Sokode-Lokoe in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Morton bagged the Best Graduating Female Student award in Community Medicine.

Ghanaian Lady Becomes Medical Doctor at 21

Meanwhile, Erica Maame Abena Pomaa Ntiamoah Mensah has become probably the youngest doctor in Ghana's recent history as she graduates from the Accra College of Medicine at 21.

Before her, Dr Vanessa Aseye Mensah-Kabu attained the same feat for her batch in 2015 after being inducted in Ghana at age 22.

She completed Holy Child School in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana and subsequently graduated from DaLian Medical University in China.

Source: YEN.com.gh