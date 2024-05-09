Final-year junior high school (JHS) students in the country will be writing three new subjects for BECE

The new subjects have been revealed to be Career Technology, Creative Art and Design, and Arabic

Arabic is going to be an optional subject according to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

BECE candidates will now be writing three new subjects starting with the 2024 examination.

The new subjects are Career Technology, Creative Art and Design, and Arabic, which will be optional.

Arabic is going to be an optional subject. Source: Ministry of Education Ghana

The examination will take six days instead of the previous five days, from Monday, July 8, 2024, to Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, John Kapi, told the Daily Graphic that the subjects could be introduced since the examination was just for Ghanaians.

He also noted that the registration of students had been completed and that the printing of papers was about to start.

What are the details of the 2024 BECE timetable?

Per the official timetable released by WAEC, candidates will write English Language and Religious and Moral Education on Monday, July 8, 2024.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, candidates will write Science and Computing, previously Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), and then write Social Studies and Creative Art and Design on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The candidates will write Mathematics and Ghanaian Language on Thursday, July 11, 2024, while French and Career Technology will be written on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Arabic will then be written on Monday, July 15, 2024.

This year’s BECE candidates will be the first batch to sit the examination under the Common Core Curriculum.

The Ghana Education Service recently released the list of approved subjects for the upcoming BECE.

The service outlined subject choices under mandatory, elective and optional categories.

The mandatory subjects are English Language, Mathematics, General Science, Social Studies, Religious and Moral Education, Career Technology and Creative Arts and Design.

Ghanaian languages are classified as elective subjects, while French, Arabic, and English are optional subjects.

