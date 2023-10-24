A heartwarming video has shown the moment the President of Ghana awarded Stephen Apemah-Baah

This comes as he was named the best male BECE student in the Ashanti Region for 2022

Many people who saw the video commended Stephen Apemah for the amazing achievement

An old video showing the moment President Nana Akufo-Addo honoured Stephen Apemah-Baah for his academic achievement at the Independence Day Presidential Awards has warmed hearts online.

This comes after he was named the overall best Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) male student for 2022 in the Ashanti Region.

Stephen Apemah-Baah receives an award from Nana Akufo-Addo Photo credit: @Jonathan Apemah-Gyimah /Facebook and @NSMQGhana/X

Source: Facebook

The viral video shared by Jonathan Apemah-Gyimah on Facebook showed the moment the 16-year-old wearing the uniform of Opoku Ware School walked to the stage as his name was mentioned.

Showing humility and respect, Stephen placed one hand behind him as he shook the hand of the President, received his certificate tube and then proceeded to take a photograph with the first gentleman of the land.

The heartwarming video was captioned:

"Awww!...God, we're grateful! Congrats Stephen...you've made us proud! Overall, the best BECE Male student in the Ashanti Region

Watch the video

Netizens congratulate Stephen Apemah-Baah

News of his amazing achievement led many people to the video's comment section where they commended Stephen Apemah-Baah.

Emmanuel Ekumi Cobbinah stated:

Congratulations to our Professor in the making

Constance Frimpong reacted:

He is just as his father

Amma Lispa commented:

Wow,I have goosebumps ,higher heights my dear, so proud of you

Akua Serwaa indicated:

Congratulations my boy, that's beautiful

Nana Ampem added:

Dada will be smiling. His story has to be told. He was a real MOG. The family will continue to enjoy his fruitful labour. Congratulations Young Man

Stephen Adu-Twum Limb wrote:

Congratulations Steve, very proud of you

OWASS NSMQ team warns remaining schools

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Science and Maths Quiz team of Opoku Ware School has warned the remaining schools in the competition.

A member of the OWASS team revealed that he and his mates were already thinking of the final, which will be held in Accra.

He said the team had moved on from the defeat suffered in the finals of the regional championship with the focus now on winning the National trophy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh