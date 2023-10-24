Stephen Apemah-Baah: Video Of OWASS NSMQ Star Receiving Award From Akufo-Addo Goes Viral
- A heartwarming video has shown the moment the President of Ghana awarded Stephen Apemah-Baah
- This comes as he was named the best male BECE student in the Ashanti Region for 2022
- Many people who saw the video commended Stephen Apemah for the amazing achievement
An old video showing the moment President Nana Akufo-Addo honoured Stephen Apemah-Baah for his academic achievement at the Independence Day Presidential Awards has warmed hearts online.
This comes after he was named the overall best Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) male student for 2022 in the Ashanti Region.
The viral video shared by Jonathan Apemah-Gyimah on Facebook showed the moment the 16-year-old wearing the uniform of Opoku Ware School walked to the stage as his name was mentioned.
Showing humility and respect, Stephen placed one hand behind him as he shook the hand of the President, received his certificate tube and then proceeded to take a photograph with the first gentleman of the land.
Stephen Apemah-Baah: OWASS NSMQ coordinator delights over decision to include Form one boy, video goes viral
The heartwarming video was captioned:
"Awww!...God, we're grateful! Congrats Stephen...you've made us proud! Overall, the best BECE Male student in the Ashanti Region
Watch the video
Netizens congratulate Stephen Apemah-Baah
News of his amazing achievement led many people to the video's comment section where they commended Stephen Apemah-Baah.
Emmanuel Ekumi Cobbinah stated:
Congratulations to our Professor in the making
Constance Frimpong reacted:
He is just as his father
Amma Lispa commented:
Wow,I have goosebumps ,higher heights my dear, so proud of you
Akua Serwaa indicated:
Congratulations my boy, that's beautiful
Nana Ampem added:
Dada will be smiling. His story has to be told. He was a real MOG. The family will continue to enjoy his fruitful labour. Congratulations Young Man
Stephen Adu-Twum Limb wrote:
Congratulations Steve, very proud of you
OWASS NSMQ team warns remaining schools
Stephen Apemah-Baah: OWASS NSMQ team admits they were not happy a Form 1 boy joined them, video trends
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Science and Maths Quiz team of Opoku Ware School has warned the remaining schools in the competition.
A member of the OWASS team revealed that he and his mates were already thinking of the final, which will be held in Accra.
He said the team had moved on from the defeat suffered in the finals of the regional championship with the focus now on winning the National trophy.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh