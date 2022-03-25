A final-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has won the National 'What Do You Know' quiz

Nicholas Obeng took home GHc1,000 for defeating his opponents to emerge the winner of the contest

The Chemical Engineering student posed with a cheque showing the amount, which has garnered mixed reactions

Nicholas Obeng, a final-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has emerged winner of the National 'What Do You Know' quiz.

The Chemical Engineering learner received a reward of GHc1,000 for defeating his contenders to clinch the top place.

In a shot on Twitter, Obeng can be seen with a cheque showing the amount as he posed with it.

The photo was posted on social media by Voice of Knust with a caption that read:

''Mr. Nicholas Obeng, a final year Chemical Engineering student of KNUST has emerged winner of the National 'What do you know' quiz competition.''

The post has gained mixed reactions at the time of writing this report. Some indicated the cash prize was not worth the effort.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

@theanderthall asked:

''1000 Ghana only?''

@PanfoKwadwo commented:

''We’re proud of you man!''

@Annan_raph said:

''We go take am like that! At least the exposure.''

