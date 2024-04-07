Nduom School of Business & Technology fulfilled its promise by giving $1,000 each to its first eight graduates

The founder of the school, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, at the graduation stressed the need for entrepreneurship and wise investment

NSBT aims for academic excellence and societal impact through partnerships and commitment to graduates' success

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the founder and Chairman of the Governing board of the Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT), presented each of the institute's first eight graduates with a $1000 cash award.

This was to honour his commitment to the inaugural batch of students during the institution's first graduation and third matriculation ceremony at the Ayensudo campus.

According to Dr Nduom, his initial plan was to give all eight students seed money for small businesses, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted the plan.

He encouraged the graduates who received the money to use it wisely instead of spending it on things that would not yield any interest.

The ceremony marked the graduation of 25 students, comprising eight females and 17 males, with varying academic honours.

For his part, Rev Prof Daniel Adjepong Nyarko, the Rector of NSBT, said the school believes in partnerships and has, therefore, made moves to form relationships with international universities, particularly in the USA. The school is also collaborating with the Ivorian Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education and Training to enhance the English language proficiency of Ivorian students.

