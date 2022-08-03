A Ghanian prodigy who achieved 7As and B3 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) needs assistance to further his education

Abbas Saddique was a Science student at Berekum Presbyterian Senior High School, where he completed in 2021

Saddique, now a car spraying apprentice, posed with his commendable results in photos on Facebook to highlight his need for help

Abbas Saddique, a brilliant Ghanaian student who earned 7As and B3 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), needs assistance to further his education.

The alumnus of Berekum Presbyterian Senior High School (Presec Berekum) in the Bono Region of Ghana had to put his dream of further studies on hold due to financial constraints.

Saddique completed Presec Berekum in 2021, where he studied Science, but is now an apprentice at a car spraying shop in Sunyani.

Photos of Abbas Saddique. Credit: Melisa Pearl/schoolsingh.com

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post by Melisa Pearl, the prodigy posed with his results to authenticate his need for help to continue his education.

After appealing for assistance for Saddiq, many took to the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments below:

Netizens react online

Papa Yaw Sika-Asem said:

''Yieeeee I’m sad mpo. Oh Awurade! Na aden?! May God help him.''

The-Man Ike suggested:

''He should kindly apply for KNUST MasterCard Foundation Scholarship.''

Quame Asamoah Botwey said:

''Ooh, wooow. Science student nso.''

Bryt Ok VanDyke commented:

''I’m interested in his mother, what’s the issue with her eye, my facility Anidaso Eye Center would like to review her and give her the needed assistance where possible. Kindly link up.''

Source: YEN.com.gh