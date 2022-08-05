A young stunner has motivated many after graduating with her master's degree from the University of Ghana

Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah earned her postgraduate degree in Computer Science from the premier Ghanaian university

After her stunning graduation photos emerged online, netizens took to the comment section to congratulate her

A young lady named Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah has been hailed after graduating with a master's degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Abdullah graduated with a Computer Science degree from the premier Ghanaian university and posed for photos on her graduation day.

In shots on the Twitter page @Salonemessenger, seen by YEN.com.gh, she was photographed in her graduation gown, beaming with smiles for the lens.

Photos of Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah. Credit: @Salonemessenger

Source: Twitter

After Salonemessenger shared Abdullah's inspiring images, netizens took to the comment section to celebrate her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react on social media

@Baltman18 said:

''Big respect.''

@sahr_ndomaina commented:

''Congratulations, ma'am!''

@AyomahMubarak said:

''Congrats.''

