Beautiful photos of Dr Anita Oppong-Quaicoe, a moderator for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, have emerged on Twitter

The former Ghana National College student once performed for her alma mater in the 2005 NSMQ against Anglican SHS, Kumasi

The stunning pictures of the University of Ghana Legon lecturer have gathered reactions from social media users

Dr Anita Oppong-Quaicoe, a quiz mistress serving as a moderator in the prelims and one-eighth stage of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, has emerged in stunning photos.

Per reports, the University of Ghana educator became an NSMQ moderator in 2023 and oversaw a number of competitions throughout the Regional Qualifiers and the Preliminary Stage.

Meet Anita Oppong-Quaicoe The Quiz Mistress Who Represented Ghana National in the 2005 NSMQ. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

The Ghana National College alumna, who represented her alma mater during the 2005 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) National Championship, donned a colourful African print.

The university's lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, who specialises in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, with her research centred on synthesising small molecules and advancing methods and catalysts, has received diverse reactions for her images.

See the images below:

How Ghanaians reacted to the photos of the quiz mistress

YEN.com.gh shared them below:

@nice_bur said:

She's good, but Elsie Kauffman is the OG!

@DrKwakuBaah commented:

She needs to up her game. Her contests are so boring and with controversies.

@_Nana_Mireku commented:

POV: She is one of the worst quiz mistresses in the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh