An ambitious lady shared getting a new job, apartment and being accepted into nursing school on Twitter

In an inspirational post showing how hard she works, she explained her persistent ambition to achieve any goal she wants

Many showered her with praise for her well-deserved achievement, and some also wished to be as successful someday

An ambitious lady posted about her many successes on Twitter, and the responses have been very positive.

A determined go-getter shared her many accomplishments on Twitter, which drew praise from around the world. Images: @annesiaxo/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@annesiaxo shared the news of getting accepted into a nursing school with all her tuition paid in a Twitter post.

The trailblazer's other two achievements include getting a new apartment and being hired for a job at the hospital that works hand-in-hand with the school she was accepted into.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The focused and accomplished future nurse also gave a statement about her work ethic, furthering just how committed to her dreams she is:

"The secret is never giving up and never lose faith. No matter how often I have to start over or reset, I will accomplish everything I said I would! It’s nothing I can’t handle‍."

Many tweeps commended her hard work and dedication, while a few were jealous of the dedicated woman's achievements. Check out the comments below:

@cinnamon035 said:

"Sounds like God has an extraordinary plan set for your life and more congratulations on your success and wishing you much more for your future, enjoy ❤"

@babydallll shared:

"Blessings on blessings on blessings!!"

@DonnaFr81368227 commented:

"I wish you all the success in the world. If you have ANY questions, it would be my pleasure to discuss nursing things with you. Blessings."

@boujieeeta shared:

"Brooooo this all I want ❤️❤️ I will be blessed, and I’m speaking this into the universe."

@simplyih mentioned:

"Wonderful. Believing in God for favour in similar traits as well. Meanwhile, I celebrate your victory. Congratulations! Soar to His glory!"

@vhopesheart said:

"Aww congratulations! The people in the comments have not read the room, but I’m very proud."

Source: Briefly.co.za