A young woman who has been running a successful business as a lash technician has been asked by her parent to quit and pick up teaching

@idlette shared on her Twitter timeline that her friend makes $1,500 (Ghc14,012) per day in her current line of work

@JaneDough_, a follower, said: "Older people don’t understand these new jobs you can’t really listen to them"

A young lady has recently sparked massive reactions online after sharing the story of one of her friends with her followers.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @idlette had her revealing that she has a friend who makes $1,500 (Ghc14,012) per day as a Lash Technician, but her parents insist that she goes to school and become a teacher, which they believe to be a 'real job'.

@idlette went ahead to state that bad advice sometimes comes from people who are supposed to love us and hope for the best for us.

Her actual post read;

"My lash lady makes $1500 a day. She is in school to be a teacher… bc her mom wants her to have a 'real job' People who love you don’t always give you the best advice."

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 8,600 tweets with over 790 quote tweets and 88,800 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@natUrallyObsess commented:

Eyelashes are trendy. Having a degree and a teaching license isnt. Two things can be right at the same time.

@KEYP_iTFiT wrote:

People who love you usually give you advice coming from a place of safety and protection. And that is sometimes not the best

@___JaneDough___ said:

Older people don’t understand these new jobs you can’t really listen to them.

From @TheQueenofKush:

Let's think about it. Lashes are a luxury service. In a recession, luxury items go first. I'm not saying teaching is recession proof but I understand having another career that isn't as expendable as a BACK UP. And yes, entrepreneurs can save but it would still be very hard.

@itsthewealth4me commented:

Not surprised there is a theory among a certain group of people that unless you are working to the bone you are not really working even if you make more money. It’s that people don’t value non laborious work. As long as people have eyes she’s good lol

