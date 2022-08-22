A young man from Upper West has created an application called Kambuu which provides a taxi-hailing service for pragyas

Dave Donbo, as he is officially called, saw that the service was rampant in Southern Ghana and decided to bridge the gap in the north

He was able to build the app after getting enrolled in Ashesi University as a Computer Engineering student

Dave Donbo, a 25-year-old gentleman has co-founded Kambuu, a mobile application that his township in Upper West and the north in general can use to order locally-made vehicles known as 'pragya' with their phones.

The young man embarked on a spree to learn software programming after high school when he had no funds to further his education.

According to an article by his current institution, Ashesi University, Dave decided to provide the taxi-hailing service after realizing that it was rampant in Southern Ghana but not in the North.

Dave Donbo, the 25-year-old Ashesi University student who created Kambuu Photo credit: ashesi.edu.gh

In 2021, the ambitious young man successfully got admitted into Ashesi as a Computer Engineering student, where he dedicated time to building the app.

"In his very first semester, he applied for funding from the Fund for Service to Youth and Children at Ashesi towards launching Kambuu. The Fund for Service to Youth and Children was established at Ashesi by the Ford Foundation to fund student startups that also contribute to wellbeing and social impact for young people," the school reports.

Now, the Kambuu app is live in Tamale, Northern Ghana on iOS and Android.

Ghanaians celebrate Donbo's achievement

Abdul Ganiyu said:

The only university in Ghana if not Africa with a problem-centred approach to education. I look forward to working with Ashesi in future though they currently don’t offer courses in my domain. And kudos to the guy

Yaw Gyesa indicated:

Awesome, keep going Dave. More funding should be made available for the Youth to help encourage them to take charge of their destiny and think outside the box to change their community and the World at large

Bennet Konadu Yiadom mentioned:

My son will study at Ashesi University. It's worth studying there than study at Yale. I hope we all know why.

