Two students of Achimota School have won the second edition of the Orators Inter-Schools Public Speaking Championship

Frederick Arko and Konadu Kwasi Etsiakoh defeated stiff competition to win the ultimate 2022 prize

Beautiful photos of the two prodigies and their team beaming with pride at the National Theatre have hit the internet

Brilliant students of Achimota School have emerged as the winners of the second edition of the Orators Inter-Schools Public Speaking Championship.

Twenty-four students representing 12 schools from five regions battled it out with creative speeches in three exciting speaking rounds.

After the fierce contest, Frederick Arko and Konadu Kwasi Etsiakoh defeated stiff competition from their rivals to win the 2022 prize at the National Theatre in Accra.

Photo of the team from Achimota School at the 2022 Orators Championship. Credit: The Orators

Source: Facebook

The Orators Championship is an inter-high school programme designed to foster the cognitive, critical thinking, and expression of students.

Achimota School was adjudged the overall winner for their sterling performance, taking home the ultimate award for the second edition.

See the photos below:

