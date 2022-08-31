Becca, John Dumelo, Sister Derby and others are among Ghanaian celebrities who have earned a Master's Degree

Despite having successful careers in entertainment, these celebrities have pursued their education at the tertiary level

A lot of Ghanaian celebrities have Bachelor's Degrees, but some take it a step further to acquire a Master's Degree

Some celebrities have achieved fame and success without formal education in Ghana. Others, on the other hand, went beyond basic and high school to further their education on the tertiary level.

In some cases, these celebrities may have already completed their tertiary education before starting an acting or music career. Others take a break from their celebrity status to take courses at the university, and a couple of others enrol in school while actively working.

Following Becca's graduation from the University of Professional Studies, YEN.com.gh dives into Ghanaian celebrities who have obtained a master's degree.

1. Becca

The latest graduate and valedictorian in town, Becca obtained a Master's degree in Brands and Communication from UPSA. She graduated top of the 2022 class with a recorded CGPA of 3.92. The Daa Ke Da singer is also an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). She studied Operations and Project Management and graduated with First Class Honors.

2. John Dumelo

In 2020, the Ghanaian actor graduated from GIMPA's School of Public Service and Governance, years after obtaining his first degree in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. John Dumelo bagged his second Master's Degree in July 2022 and took to Twitter to announce it without revealing the course he studied.

3. Sister Derby

Deborah Vanessa graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Publishing Studies from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. An internship in a publishing house in New Jersey gave the Uncle Obama singer the push she needed to attain a Masters in Book/Journal Publishing from the University of the Arts London. She graduated in 2009, gaining popularity in Ghana later on.

4. Okyeame Kwame

Popularly known as the Rap Doctor, Okyeame Kwame has a Master's Degree in Strategic Marketing from the University of Ghana, where he graduated in 2016. For his first degree, he studied Akan and Sociology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. During his days at KNUST, he was taught Classical Guitar and Philosophy in African Music by Dr Daniel Amponsah, a.k.a. Agya Koo Nimo.

5. Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor has constantly entertained Ghanaians on radio, television, in movies and at events. The media personality and actress known for her eloquence is a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where she attained her first and second degrees. In 2021, she bagged a Master's Degree in Public Relations from GIJ.

