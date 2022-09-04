The 2022 year group of students at the University of Ghana, School of Law graduated Saturday with seven students earning first-class degrees in law

Davina Seyram Gbedy, an inspiring lady, emerged as the 2022 valedictorian of her graduating class

YEN.com.gh throws the spotlight on the seven prodigies who graduated with first-class degrees in law

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The University of Ghana School of Law held its 2022 congregation Saturday, with seven brilliant students graduating with first-class honours.

The students walked across the stage during Saturday's ceremony to receive their first-class degrees with pride.

Photos of students who graduated with first-class from UG Law School in 2022. Credit: @ug_lsu

Source: Twitter

The prodigies comprised four women and three men who made themselves and their families proud.

Davina Seyram Gbedy, an inspiring lady, emerged as the 2022 valedictorian of her graduating class from the University of Ghana, School of Law.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Below are images of the prodigies who graduated with first-class in law in 2022.

1. Davina Seyram Gbedy is the 2022 valedictorian at UG Law School. She graduated with a first-class.

2. Joy Ashirife graduated with a first-class from UG Law School.

3. Miriam Tsri achieved a first-class in law from UG Law School.

4. Diana Yeboah graduated with a first-class.

5. Peter Simpson made himself proud as he graduated with a first-class from UG Law School.

6. Paul Simpson graduates with a first-class from UG Law School.

7. James Quartey is a first-class graduate of UG Law School.

Meet the 9 students who graduated with first-class in law from Legon in 2021

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2021 year group of students at the University of Ghana School of Law graduated, with nine students achieving first-class degrees in law during the virtual congregation ceremony held on Saturday, July 31.

The nine first-class students comprise four women and five men who excelled in the 2020/2021 academic year.

During the virtual ceremony, Christine Selikem Lassey graduated top of her class with an FGPA of 3.75, making her the valedictorian.

Ghanaians named on 2021 UK Top 10 Black Students' list

Meawhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian students in the UK, James Appiah III and Eunice Amankwah, have been named on the 2021 UK Top 10 Black Students' list issued by Rare Recruitment.

James Appiah III is studying Human, Social and Political Sciences (HSPS) at the University of Cambridge, while Eunice Amankwah is pursuing Political Economy at the University of Birmingham.

In a message issued on the website of Rare Recruitment, it established that James Appiah III grew up in Stratford, Newham, with his three siblings and parents, but the family later moved to Romford, Essex.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh