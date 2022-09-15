A school girl's daring and ambitious attempt at the popular Hamba Wena challenge resulted in an epic fail when she fell to the floor

The new dance craze has taken over TikTok with the search term "Hamba Wena dance challenge tutorial", showing 28.6 million views on the platform

Peeps had a lot to say about the school girl's incredible crash and asked why she was on the desk in the first place

Ama2k and their antics can sometimes land them in trouble. This was the case for a school girl who tried to do a daring and ambitious take on the viral Hamba Wena challenge on a desk and epically failed by crashing on the floor.

A pupil tried to do the Hamba Wena challenge and epically failed by falling on the floor, which had peeps wonder why she tried it on the desk. Images: SA Vibes/ Facebook/Betsie Van der Meer/PM Images

Source: Getty Images

Many came to the popular SA Vibes page to wonder exactly why the girl wanted to do such a footwork-intensive dance seen in the Facebook post.

The challenge itself has gone insanely viral on TikTok. A quick search of the term "Hamba Wena dance challenge tutorial" results in 28.6 million views worth of videos popping up. A quick scroll of the page will also show you that peeps worldwide love partaking in it.

However, this rendition of the challenge is more dangerous than the normal one. The pupil had an idea of trying it out while standing on a desk and quickly lost balance a few seconds into it, making her friend laugh.

Peeps online also had a similar reaction to the video, while others thought the girls should focus on their school work. See the responses below:

Patricia Lesolle said

"Aaahhhhh finish! Challenge over she took this one Ham hamba wena."

Patsi Patsi Patsi mentioned

"The educated ghost arrived early that day "

Tersius Van Der Merwe commented:

"Is education still the key to success "

Dylon Reddy shared:

"Disrespecting your education."

Nkabza Leon posted:

"God's plan "

Matshidisho Mamabolo said

"Eish."

Mmeli Justice Maxegwana mentioned:

"That desk shows her she's not using it in a proper way."

JF Destro commented:

"I like SA dance move."

Source: Briefly.co.za