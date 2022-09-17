An incredible video of some school pupils learning on concrete blocks at Leenbiisi-Moshidabooro D/A Primary in Ghana has surfaced

An incredible video of some school pupils sitting and learning on concrete blocks at Leenbiisi-Moshidabooro D/A Primary in Ghana has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the clip posted by Daily Graphic, the pupils, whose numbers are immediately unknown, are seen in their uniforms in class with a voice in the background who is assumed to be an educator.

The clip captures the school kids doing their best to gain knowledge under harsh circumstances.

Photos of school pupils learning on concrete blocks and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: Daily Graphic/Howard Kingsnorth.

Source: Getty Images

Sharing the video on Facebook, Daily Graphic captioned it as: ''Sad state of Leenbiisi-Moshidabooro D/A Primary, School Pupils study on concrete blocks''.

At the time of this publication, the clip had raked in more than 7,000 views, over 280 likes, and 205 comments. YEN.com.gh cannot immediately verify if it's a recent visual.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Yayra Koku said:

We are building a cathedral. After that Christ will come n give them tables and chairs.

Agyaa K. Gyau replied:

Yayra Koku this isn't a new school, [what stopped] your government from providing them with this basic need..is the cathedral a government project? Did parliament approve funds for the cathedral? Do sensible politics and stop your politics of mischief. Also where are their parents who are supposed to provide for their needs, you want the government to provide a desk and at the same time you want the government to cancel FSHS.

Perry SalamcKay said:

These are the realities of the country. When people steal state money and are allowed to go away with the spoils, what we are endorsing is deplorable conditions such as this.

Festus Osei Owusu asked:

How can students be studying under such bizarre and squalid conditions and still refer to them as future leaders? These are the same children who are to compete with their counterparts in the cities during the examination. So can't we put systems in place to eradicate this sort of disgrace from our educational institutions?

How much does it cost to procure furniture for these poor innocent kids to sit and study? There's an MCE or a DCE a government representative of the area and a director of education in that area receiving elephant-sized monthly salaries and mouthwatering incentive packages. Is it that they've not seen this or what? Of course, they'll not see because they don't have their kids in these Schools who'll come home and report such things to them. I can imagine the ordeals, and the back pain these kids will be experiencing. Common furniture is a problem. Then why do we appoint leaders?

Enam Mensah said:

Political blindness, Ignorance is causing citizens to support the cathedral.

Grace Costive posted:

May God punish any/every leader who neglects his duties and responsibilities IJN Amen.

Kevin Kdk Kwakye shared:

This is Ghana in 2022 and our leaders are building a church because they are waiting on Jesus to come and bless us with schools and hospitals.

Ed Blak said:

It's a shame that children of a country with gold, oil, timber, bauxite, cocoa, etc should be subjected to this punishment in the name of education. Meanwhile, MPs are in parliament making noise in the name of fighting for our rights. I feel so sad for these kids only a miracle will make them grow up to be "useful" citizens.

