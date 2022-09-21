Famed NSMQ mistress Professor Elsie Effah Kaufman has revealed that she personally answers all the quiz questions

According to her, she does that to make sure the solutions provided are accurate and answerable

The revered Ghanaian professor made this revelation on The Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the famous Ghanaian female scientist and moderator of the National Science and Maths Quiz fame, has raised eyebrows with a revelation of how she approves all the questions.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, the Department of Biomedical Engineering lecturer at the University of Ghana, revealed that she assess each question, solves them by herself and makes sure the answers are correct.

According to Elsie, she is aided by four subject consultants who provide the maths and science problems as well as the solutions but sometimes, they get it wrong.

"There are subject consultants who are four in number and they are responsible for setting the questions. But sometimes, they provide wrong answers because everyone makes mistakes. So I solve all the questions myself to double-check the answers before I read them on stage," she said during the interesting interview.

How Ghanaians reacted to the interview

Delay's interview with the celebrated Quiz Mistress gathered a number of interesting reactions.

iamefyaadepa33, after watching, mentioned:

Very interesting, the conversation was smooth and on point....well done obaa afia

A user named gyasilawrencia indicated:

Was Inspiring, we can achieve anything we set our minds on by staying positive, hard work and focused. Rewards awaits at the end. Through it all we shouldn’t forget God.

Watch the video from 12:00 below

