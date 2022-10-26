Professor William A. Asomaning affiliated to the University of Ghana, has been a brain behind NSMQ

Since 1993, the legendary Ghanaian professor has been setting Chemistry questions for the famous quiz competition

He was honored during the final ceremony at the 2022 edition for being the longest serving consultant

Professor William A. Asomaning, one of the great brains behind the National Science and Maths Quiz questions has finally been unveiled.

During the 2022 finals at Kumasi featuring Prempeh College, Presec, Legon and Adisadel College, the University of Ghana professor was honored for being the longest serving consultant.

It is indicated that the brilliant professor has been a consultant since Primetime started the production in 1993 and has been a consultant for Chemistry until 2021.

2018 Talented Kidz Winner Young King Clef Represents Pope Jones At NSMQ 2022

Also during the 2022 edition of the contest, Sampah Owusu Samuel, the young boy popularly known as Young King Clef who won Season 9 of the Talented Kidz reality show on TV3 Ghana helped his school to reach the quarter finals stage of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz.

His school, Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, was represented by Sampah Owusu Samuel himself and another brilliant lad named Silas Owusu.

The young man initially demonstrated his academic brilliance after he bagged 7-ones in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

NSMQ Quiz Mistress Says She Solves & Knows Answers To All Quiz Questions

In another interesting report, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the famous Ghanaian female scientist and moderator of the National Science and Maths Quiz fame, has raised eyebrows with a revelation of how she approves all the questions.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, the Department of Biomedical Engineering lecturer at the University of Ghana, revealed that she assess each question, solves them by herself and makes sure the answers are correct.

According to Elsie, she is aided by four subject consultants who provide the maths and science problems as well as the solutions but sometimes, they get it wrong.

