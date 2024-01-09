Dickson Adzamli, a high-achieving student from Ashaiman Senior High School, scored 6As and 2Bs in the 2023 WASSCE and gained admission to study Medical Science at UHAS

Despite his academic success, financial constraints may force him to forfeit his education, as he needs GH¢14,686.54 for admission and hall fees

A plea for assistance on social media by @Ritchie_Mensah highlights Dickson's predicament, urging benevolent individuals or institutions to help

Dickson Adzamli attended Ashaiman Senior High School and scored 6As and 2Bs in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He applied to study Medical Science at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and has gained admission.

However, Dickson, one of the contestants for the Ashaiman SHS during the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), may have to forfeit his education due to financial constraints.

A collage of Dickson Adzamli and his 2023 WASSCE results Photo credit: @Ritchie_Mensah Source: Twitter

In a post on X, formally Twitter, @Ritchie_Mensah said Dickson would be grateful if a benevolent person or institution could help him pay his fees.

He needs a total of GH¢14,686.54, including his admission and hall fees. The deadline for payment is January 10, 2024.

