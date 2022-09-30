A brilliant Ghanaian woman is reportedly set to become the youngest woman from Tamale in Ghana to earn a PhD in Applied Statistics at 28

Mumuni Napari Hanifa successfully defended her PhD dissertation and will graduate from the University for Development Studies

After her inspiring achievement became public, people took to the comment section of a Facebook post to celebrate her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A brilliant Ghanaian woman, Mumuni Napari Hanifa, is reportedly set to become the youngest woman from Tamale in Ghana to earn a doctoral degree in Applied Statistics.

The 28-year-old successfully defended her PhD dissertation and will graduate with her degree from the University for Development Studies, where her research focused on software reliability growth models.

Hanifa is a student mentor who provides career guidance and other professional support aside from providing course content that has meaningful application in real life.

People celebrate Ghanaian woman set to become the youngest female from Tamale to earn PhD in Applied Statistics. Credit: Mumuni Napari Hanifa/Radio Justice 98.5 FM.

Source: Facebook

The high-achieving woman's success was largely influenced by AIMS Ghana as she gained programming and public speaking skills as an academic and researcher from the Institute.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Hanifa is a lecturer at the Tamale Technical University, where she is helping to shape the future of her students.

After her achievement was made public by Radio Justice 98.5 FM, netizens showered her with encomiums.

Read some of the inspiring comments under the post below:

Issahaku Sanusi commented:

Waaw congrats, a classical case of women with brains.

Niendow Jimah N'nyeyem posted:

Great news to hear. Those on TikTok, putting out their n'dity and stupidity for the whole world to see should learn from this valuable sister.

Baba Haruna Farrikah shared:

Congratulations to her. Whilst she was breaking barriers our other sisters were busy on Tiktok. May Allah guide and bless her steps.

Niendow Jimah N'nyeyem commented:

Hard fought, Great won.

Alhassan Abdul Samed shared:

It's a very great achievement. Congratulations.

Abdul Raafi Mohammed said:

Massive achievements, congratulations to her.

Christine Xuereb Seidu posted:

Congratulations to you woman! Hard work got you where you are and no one can take this away from you. This is woman power!

Addae Yawway shared:

Rafatu Tuwende Tahiru someone has beaten u to it.

Abdul-Mumin Wunnam posted:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Alhassan Mohammed Munir said:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Brilliant African-American Girl is First Black Valedictorian in 138-Year History of Beaumont High School

Still on education, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady named Taryn Thomas has made history as the first Black valedictorian in her school's 138-year history.

Thomas joined hundreds to graduate from Beaumont High School with pride as she imprinted her name in the sands of time.

Speaking on graduation day, the prodigy bemoaned the racial injustice and stereotypes she faced in school in her valedictory speech.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh