President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed that GES Director-General Professor Opoku-Amankwa be removed from his post

The letter sacking Prof Opoku-Amankwa explained that his expertise was no more needed at the education agency

He has been asked to return to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), from where he was on secondment

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has been removed from his post.

President Nana Akufo-Addo sacked Prof Opoku-Amankwa as GES boss in a letter authored by his secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, dated October 17, 2022.

The letter asked him to return to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), from where he was seconded to the GES.

Sacked GES Director-General Professor Opoku-Amankwa. Source: UGC.

The letter from the presidency explained the decision to remove Prof Opoku-Amankwa as follows:

“The Ministry of Education has informed this Office that the exigencies that required your skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer. Moreover, the extension of your secondment by the 14th June, 2021 letter is in contravention of the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the Public Services Commission, as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit.

“Accordingly, the President of the Republic has instructed that your secondment be terminated forthwith, and you are directed to return to your position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wish. you the very best in your future endeavours.”

GES Director-General Disclosed Ongoing Process To Review Free SHS

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that when he was at post, Prof Opoku-Amankwa disclosed that a process to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy had started.

He said it has been proposed that parents should be enabled to take up some of the cost of educating their children.

The disclosure by the then-director-general of the GES was described by many as a surprise turnaround by the government. This is because the government has always rubbished calls to review the budget-intensive education policy.

Source: YEN.com.gh