NSMQ mistress Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has been spotted watching the quiz among the audience

The moment was golden and rare as the renowned scientist has been the face and voice of the competition for years

The University of Ghana lecturer takes over the moderation of the contest from the quarter-finals stage of the competition

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, who is a lecturer at the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Ghana, has been spotted watching the National Science and Maths Quiz, which is currently ongoing.

Photos that were shared on the verified Twitter handle of NSMQ Ghana showed the brainy Ghanaian woman, who is in her 50s, gleefully paying close attention as the contest was ongoing.

This was a rare moment for many people as the professor has been known for many years as the singular face and voice that oversaw the prestigious quiz competition.

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann Watching NSMQ Photo credit: @nsmqghana

Source: Twitter

The photos shared gathered thousands of reactions from many followers of the quiz competition who were excited to see the professor sharing their experience as audiences of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Exciting Comments From Ghanaians Who Noticed Elsie Effah Kaufmann

For the past few years, Elsie Effah Kaufmann has moderated the quiz only from the quarter-finals stage, allowing new quiz mistresses to learn the rope after her.

Below were some of the exciting comments YEN.com.gh spotted when Elsie's photos were shared.

@Samuel_Tawiah1 replying to @NSMQGhana indicated:

I can’t wait for Prof. The humor she just brings into the quiz is enthralling

@atsupatrick28 replying to @NSMQGhana mentioned:

This woman will even make you change your answer while is correct if you don mk careful

