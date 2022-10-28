A hardworking young man, Weffrey Jellington, has achieved his dream of becoming a medical doctor

He disclosed that the journey took him six years as he delivered photos donning his working uniform

Members of the cyber community trooped to the comment section of his post to compliment his milestone

Amazing Black excellence! After six years, a young man with the social media name Weffrey Jellington, has achieved his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

Reactions as handsome man becomes a medical doctor. Photo credit: @jeffwellz.

Source: Twitter

Man lost for words

He took to his Twitter account to announce the accomplishment, saying the journey took him six years.

For someone who always has something to say, I’m completely speechless. Six years. Six bloody years. Dr. JEFFREY ODOI-WELLINGTON, he said.

He posed for pictures sporting his working attire. He delivered two frames. More than 11,000 people have seen his post, and over 2,000 reacted.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the reactions below:

Peeps celebrate his milestone online

@ashfordkobe commented:

Congratulations, doc. Wellington. Indeed, you took us all by surprise! Active on social media yet cooking something BIIIG in privacy! Silence is golden! I salute, sir!

@jeffwellz replied:

Brooooo, E no easy. Thank you so much.

@kw3_kaalu posted:

Congrats, Doc. Your tweets always are relatable asuwer. More of everything positive henceforth Top G.

@Ampiah_Joe said:

Congratulations, APSU is proud of you.

@jeffwellz shared:

Senior man, thank you so much.

@therealSpiky posted:

Congrats, doc. I beg my head dey bash me when I dey too norrr den be like my eye top dey turn me.

@premooooooo said:

Congratulations, Big man.

@I_Am_Winter reacted:

Congratulations, bro.

@KeziaSanie commented:

Congratulations, Jeff! On to higher heights.

@gyaigyimii said:

Congratulations, bro.

@EfoKwaku commented:

How you dey get time to tweet laidat? Congrats, big man.

@_Gyicks posted:

My boy do am. Congratulations, baby boy.

@jeffwellz said:

Broo, we finish chaley. Tears in my eyes.

@Jo_Nigma commented:

Dr. Odoi-Wellington, Congrats Chalé, welcome to the club.

Pretty Lady Slays in Gorgeous Outfit as She Graduates with Master's Degree

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a gorgeous Black lady triumphed over the challenges life presented her to graduate with her master's degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Hannah Johnson earned a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Studies from the university. In a LinkedIn post, she recounted that she had to balance her studies with work, but made it despite the difficulties.

Yesterday, I graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Studies.

While working and adjusting to a new country when almost all of my support team was in another country. This was no easy feat, she shared along with images in which she slayed in a gorgeous outfit.

