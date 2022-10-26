A man wanted to have a good time with his dear wife, but their little baby wouldn't stop crawling around the house

The baby was on the bed, but she refused to sleep or to leave the room for the man and his wife

The dad begged the little baby to sleep, saying that he and her mother wanted to have a prayer meeting

TikTok video has shown a man begging his little baby to sleep so that he can have time with his wife.

It was clear in the funny video that the man wanted to have a good time with his wife, but the baby refused to sleep.

Waxy Billion insisted that he wants to have a prayer time with his wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@waxi_billion.

Source: UGC

The video was posted by @waxy_billion who told the baby that he wants to observe prayer time with her mother.

He captioned the video:

"11pm, I want to pray with her mum and this little creature won't sleep. The Bible says we should pray without season. You gerrit? If you don’t gerrit forget abourrit."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, hilarious reactions have trailed the video as some TikTokers clearly understood what the man meant. See some of the reactions below:

@solobase said:

"Oga let her pray some wai."

@Nanaama19921 commented:

You want to pray paaa Alpha hour anaa?

ADEPA said:

"Pray? I didn’t know you are osofo oo."

@Godsown355 commented:

"Hehehe you like prayers too much."

@floraafoakwa said:

"hahahhahahahahaha now ur prayers are limited wae."

@Animuoyam commented:

"Praying paa then, allow her to join you."

@coligee commented:

"Pray with the baby along...hehehe. Me I pray with my baby."

@agudie reacted:

"Abeg let her join the prayers."

@Maame Broni Papabi commented:

"You want take one shoot.... It will happen wae."

@Sparkling Crystal29 said:

"Pray alone wai, or you mean something else."

Source: Legit.ng