A Ghanaian lady has officially been inducted into the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana as a doctor

Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu described the accomplishment as an honour as she uploaded images showing off her curvy look in an African print

While some congratulated her on the academic feat, others urged her to keep rising and achieve greater milestones

After six long years, a Ghanaian lady named Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu has officially been inducted into the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana as a doctor.

Photos of Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu. Credit: Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu (LinkedIn).

Source: UGC

Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu describes her accomplishment as an honour

Dr. Owusu announced her accomplishment via LinkedIn, as she described joining the medical field as an honour.

''Being able to put "Dr." before my name is a privilege. One that comes with the recognition that life, time, and resources must be dedicated to the wellness of others.

Truly honoured and grateful to be a part of this calling. For the skills to my hand, clear vision to my mind, and sympathy and kindness to my heart. So help me, God!'' she posted online.

How people on social media reacted to Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu's achievement

People who headed to the comment section congratulated her. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Enoch Osei Mensah posted:

Congratulations, doc.

Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu replied:

Thank you Enoch. Congratulations too!

Alphonse Fosu-Mensah commented:

Is not gifted but won through hard work, discipline, and dedication. Have fun relaxing and refresh your brain.

Charles Mawulorm Masiku shared:

Congratulations. You made it. The determination paid off. Have a fruitful carrier.

Annette Woosnam commented:

Congratulations, and such a pretty smile x.

Louis Boahene said:

Congratulations you’ll do great.

Kwasi Asare said:

Congrats, dear. You deserve it.

Lady Morgan commented:

Congratulations on graduating, and here's to your next adventure!

Justice Afful said:

Congratulation, Dr. more wins ahead.

Lady Gladheart Akaasah posted:

Congratulations. Proud of you.

Richard Kwame Normanyo said:

Congrats Doc, May grace abound unto you.

Sonia Orakwube commented:

Congrats, dear.

GIFTY ASAMOAH said:

Congratulations to you, Dr. Owusu

Kofi Asiamah- Boateng posted:

Congratulations, Dr.

Ghanaian Lady Emerges Best Student in Conveyancing and Drafting as She Gets Called to the Bar

Still on education, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that when Juliet Buntuguh woke up on Friday, November 11, she knew she would formally join the Ghana Bar but least expected to emerge as one of the best-performing students.

The high-achieving woman emerged as the Best Student in Conveyancing and Drafting when she joined over 700 at a ceremony to be called to the Bar by the General Legal Council.

Taking to her Twitter account, Buntuguh disclosed that she did not expect it.

Brave Lady Called to the Ghana Bar Shares Amazing Pictures

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that an inspiring lady, Pauline Anaman, basked in her achievement after being called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11.

Anaman, who was among over 700 new members of the Bar, indicated that she worked hard to attain the status of a lawyer, saying ''I have worked hard to get here''.

Taking to her Facebook account, she shared a list of commitments related to her field as a legal brain.

Source: YEN.com.gh