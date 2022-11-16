A determined Black lady has graduated with her master's degree after overcoming childhood challenges

Maame De-Heer recounted that in the early stages of her education, her mom could barely pay her fees due to financial constraints

After earning her postgraduate degree, she uploaded a throwback picture and an image from her graduation, which triggered emotions

A resilient Black lady, Maame De-Heer, has risen from her humble beginnings to graduate with her master's degree after overcoming childhood turbulence.

Photos of Maame De-Heer. Credit: Maame De-Heer (LinkedIn).

Maame De-Heer overcomes childhood difficulties

De-Heer had a difficult childhood due to her financially disadvantaged background. In a LinkedIn post, she recounted that her mom could barely pay her fees due to financial constraints in the early stages of her education.

De-Heer shared a throwback picture and a recent photo as she graduated with her Public Health postgraduate degree from the University of Toronto.

''Throwback to when my mother could barely afford to pay my fees, so I will get sent home by school authorities.

To now graduating with a Masters's degree from one of the top schools in Canada; the University of Toronto. Your beginning doesn’t define your end,'' she shared with the images.

Netizens share personal and emotional reactions

Frank Obeng Addae, a social media user, shared a personal experience, saying:

I remember in JHS 1, during one of our end-of-term exams, I was prevented from writing two papers (English language and Social studies), because my dad had not paid my extra classes fees.

Even in senior high school, they still sacked me from class for not making full payment of my school fees. I remember how some colleagues and I used to hide in the restroom until the staff member in charge of the fees had left the class. The gracious God has been so good. Maame De-Heer "Onyame ay3 y3n yie".

Maame De-Heer replied:

Keep soaring! Frank Obeng Addae.

Kylie Stover posted:

“Your beginning doesn’t define your end” wow. Those are some powerful words that I LOVE! When I was little, probably in 1st grade, my mom fought for me to have proper education while the school system I was in told her that I would never pass high school because of my dyslexia. Well, in August, I just finished completing my master's in biology.

So, I also stand for those powerful words, and I understand how you feel. Congrats to you, and thank you for sharing.

Chris Jacobs (DEd, PhD) commented:

Congratulations on your academic achievement. I do believe your bad experience was in a private school, where money becomes before dignity and respect for our children. I do believe this negative experience is engraved in your mind and created PTS. No child should never ever be exposed to these wicked practices.

Keep governments accountable to provide affordable and quality education. If they cannot, flush them out. Most African parents, in general, will suffer to send their wards to a private school that they cannot afford with the idea that their children one day will attend an international university, contributing to the African brain drain. The more things change, the more it stays the same.

