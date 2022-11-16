Juliet Buntuguh, a brilliant Ghanaian lady, emerged as the Best Student in Conveyancing and Drafting during her call to the Ghana Bar

She was among more than 700 students who were called to formally practice as lawyers in Ghana by General Legal Council on Friday, November 11

Several netizens who shared in the joy of her achievement congratulated her in the comment section of her post

When Juliet Buntuguh woke up on Friday, November 11, she knew she would formally join the Ghana Bar but least expected to emerge as one of the best-performing students.

Photos of Juliet Buntuguh. Credit: @gleekmuggle/Juliet Buntuguh (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

Juliet Buntuguh graduates with a coveted title

The high-achieving woman emerged as the Best Student in Conveyancing and Drafting when she joined over 700 at a ceremony to be called to the Bar by the General Legal Council.

Taking to her Twitter account, Buntuguh disclosed that she did not expect it.

''I woke up knowing I was getting called to the Bar. What I did not expect was THIS!'' she said. She accompanied her tweet with a photo.

People who commented on her post shared congratulatory messages as they complimented her on the career milestone.

Netizens congratulate Juliet Buntuguh

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

@gleekmuggle commented:

Congratulations, Juliet!

@gleekmuggle replied:

@3torNam, Thanks Etornam.

@BadaareJ asked:

Congratulations, but please, are you a Kasena? I mean from Navrongo?

@gleekmuggle replied

@BadaareJ, Yes, I am.

@joebowy6 commented:

Congratulations ma’am.

_Gabby_Goldman said:

Congratulations and Godspeed.

@ranslate reacted:

Congrats Juliet. So proud of you.

@eugene_kdkop posted:

Wow, congrats, dear. Super proud of you. More grease.

@shantifikon posted:

Congratulations, dear.

@ahenkan_d said:

Congratulations, noble lady.

@kukualaryea posted:

Congratulations. This is amazing! Well done!

