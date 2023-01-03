The University of Ghana will be charging students 15% more for academic facility user fees for the 2022/2023 academic year

The university explains that cost of operation has risen significantly and hence had no other option than increase academic facility user fees

Also, the university said it had suspended charging the 15% increases since the 2019/2020 academic year when its request for an increase in academic user fees was approved by Parliament

Ghana's premier institution for higher learning, the University of Ghana has announced that academic user fees for the 2022/2023 academic year have been increased by 15%.

In a statement dated January 2, 2023, the university said the 15% increase is based on the gazetted approved fees for the 2019/2020 academic year.

"The university recognises the current difficult economic situation in the country, and as such has provided flexible fee payment terms for students.

The University of Ghana has said, for instance, that students would be allowed to register their courses for the first semester if they pay 50% of their academic facility user fees, with the balance due in the second semester.

Additionally, students with genuine financial difficulties have been urged to apply for support through the University’s Students Financial Aid Office.

University of Ghana Justifies 15% Increase in 2022/2023 academic user fees

Management of the university has said contrary to some concerns about the upward review in the academic user fees, it are legal and duly based on approved fee levels as authorised by Parliament of Ghana.

The university explained that although the 15% increase are for gazatted fees for the approved 2019/2020 academic year, for three consecutive years it only charged students subsidised fees for the 2019/2020, 2020/2021, and 2021/2022 academic years.

According to the university, the gazetted approved fees for the 2019/2020 academic year were higher than what it had earlier requested students to pay for the academic year, hence the university decided to suspend the implementation of the new fees until the next academic year.

"With the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, coupled with its associated challenges, Management accepted a plea from the student leadership (SRC and GRASAG) to further suspend the implementation of the parliamentary approved and gazetted fees until the 2021/2022 academic year," the university explained.

The university said it took the decision after rigorous consultations.

It said after the internal consultations led by a special committee, it decided on December 13, 2022, to announce that due to the increasing cost of running the institution, it had become necessary to implement 2019/2020 approved fees.

