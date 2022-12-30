The latest Ghana University rankings have named the University of Ghana the foremost tertiary institution in the country

The Legon-based university beat the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to the enviable position

The University of Ghana was again ranked the 1,124th in the world university rankings

Ghana’s premier University has been ranked the topmost university in the country.

The University of Ghana beat off competition from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to the enviable position.

L-R: University of Ghana, KNUST (top right) and UCC (bottom right) Image Credit: University of Ghana, Legon @KNUSTksi @rknyarko

Source: Facebook

University of Ghana Places 1st In Ghana; 1,124th In The World

The ranking which was compiled by webometrics.com is aimed at promoting web publication with its primary target supporting Open Access initiatives, electronic access to scientific publications and to other academic material.

In its 2022 rankings, UG was ranked Ghana’s topmost university 1,124th in the world’s rankings.

The Kumasi-based KNUST and the Cape Coast-based UCC placed 2nd and 3rd respectively on the local rankings and placed 1,532nd and 2,205th in the world rankings.

University of Ghana Ranked As Highest Tertiary Institution In Ghana By Alper-Doger Scientific Index 2022

Earlier, the University of Ghana, Legon was rated as the highest tertiary institution in Ghana.

The post had the university sharing that the ranking was done by the Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index 2022 Version 2.

The AD Scientiﬁc Index is a ranking and analysis system which considers the scientiﬁc performance and added value of the scientiﬁc productivity of individual scientists. It also provides rankings of institutions based on the scientiﬁc characteristics of affiliated scientists, ug.edu.gh reported.

