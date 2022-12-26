2022 has been a year of highs and lows for most public universities in the country.

News ranging from lecturer strikes to university workers demanding better conditions of work and reported incidents of skirmishes on University campuses often dominated the media circles.

Regardless of these challenges, some universities also recorded massive strides; notable amongst them being the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

As we climax the year, YEN.com.gh focuses its spotlight on KNUST where it chronicles major achievements recorded by the university in the year 2022 under review.

1. KNUST named the best university for ‘Quality Of Education In Africa

KNUST has been adjudged the best university in Africa for quality education Photo credit@KNUST_live/Facebook

In April 2022, KNUST became the envy of many universities after it was named the best university for Quality of Education in Africa.

The ranking which was done by Times Higher Education(THE) looked at 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories where it adjudged KNUST as number one in Africa when it comes to quality education.

Key indicators for the ranking included research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

2. Two KNUST students develop a smart farming system that irrigates and detects fire

Two students of KNUST invent easy to use farming system Photo credit @JoyNews/Twitter

Two students of KNUST brought honour and recognition to the university after they invented a smart Farming System.

The system was designed with the hope of enticing more people into the agric sector and ultimately assisting users to regularly monitor and irrigate their farms.

According to the innovators, the Farming System has an intelligent irrigation system that could detect the amount of water in the soil and activates the system to irrigate the farm.

3. KNUST student converts plastic bottles into fuel to power machines

KNUST student turns plastics bottles into fuel Photo credit@utvghana/Instagram

The story of 2 KNUST students inventing a farming system was not the only proof that the university is imparting its students.

Emmanuel Kojo Nimo, another student, put the university in the limelight yet again when news broke that he could turn plastics into fuel.

The intelligent young man who spoke on his innovation said he was moved to come out with something as a move to prevent fuel hikes.

Emmanuel has demonstrated that his fuel can work perfectly on cars however he is yet to receive approval from the Ghana Standards Authority regarding the quality of his innovation.

4. KNUST lecturer wins $1.8 million from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

KNUST lecturer receives funding from the Bill Gates Foundation Photo credit@ knust.edu.gh

Dr Arnold Forkuo Donkor, a lecturer at KNUST also grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons in 2022 after he and a team were given $1,896,319.00 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The senior lecturer at the KNUST Department of Pharmacology together with his team were given that amount to improve existing drug discovery capabilities in Ghana.

The purpose of the money is to develop human and infrastructure capacity for drug discovery in Ghana, towards the establishment of a drug discovery hub within the sub-region.

5. Senior lecturer at KNUST wins top award in the UK

Senior lecturer at KNUST wins top award in UK Photo credit@Voice of KNUST/Twitter and Kwadwo Owusu Akuffo (@kwadwo_akuffo) /Twitter

Another lecturer whose work ensured that KNUST got positive reviews in 2022 is the Head of the Department of Optometry and Visual Science, Dr Kwadwo Owusu Akuffo.

Dr Akuffo was awarded the 2022 George Britton Early Investigator of the Year Award in the UK after he presented his scientific paper titled ''Macular Pigment Optical Density in a Healthy Ghanaian Sample".

