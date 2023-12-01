Anthony Papa Eliason and his teammates won the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contest for St Augustine's College

The prodigy has graduated with a first class Electrical Engineering degree from KNUST in Ghana's Ashanti Region

After his accomplishments gained the spotlight on X (Twitter), users lavished him with congratulatory messages

After earning the bragging rights for winning the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) with his fellow mates, Anthony Papa Eliason has now graduated from the university.

The St Augustine's College alumnus earned a first class Electrical Engineering degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The NSMQ organisation took to X (Twitter) to celebrate the genius for joining the list of past NSMQ contestants excelling academically.

''Congratulations to Anthony Papa Eliason, member of the NSMQ 2019 winning team from St. Augustine’s College, on your graduation from KNUST with a First Class Honours in Electrical Engineering,'' the caption read.

How folks reacted on social media

NSMQ 2017 star Antwiwaa Yiadom-Boakye graduates from KNUST

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Antwiwaa Yiadom-Boakye, a National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, graduated as a medical doctor from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Her journey to attain higher education started in 2017, making significant and commendable strides in 2023.

The Holy Child School alumna, who represented her alma mater in the 2017 contest, received high praise after adding her name to the prestigious list of former contestants excelling academically.

WAEC: Boys who wrote exams in same SHS become doctors

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

