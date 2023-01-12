Residents in Tamale in northern Ghana thronged the streets to welcome Ibrahim Mahama as the artist transported discarded trains to the region

The artist disclosed that the abandoned trains will be converted into educational facilities and living spaces

His Twitter video showing folks on three-wheeled vehicles and motorcycles celebrating the arrival of the trains garnered reactions

Scores of people massively celebrated the arrival of discarded trains acquired by the Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The artist, in a Twitter post on January 10, disclosed that repatriation exercises were underway with historic Ghana Railways Locomotives and Coaches to region.

''The Coast Coast railways were built in the late 19th century, basically for commodity exploitation, but how do we as a generation use the residues to build new memories?'' he posted.

What will Ibrahim Mahama use the discarded trains for?

In a subsequent post, he said the abandoned trains will be converted into classrooms, communal spaces, libraries, and living spaces among others.

Tamale residents rejoice as Ibrahim Mahama arrives with abandoned trains

The artist shared a video capturing the moment he and his team arrived in Tamale with the discarded trains. They were greeted with excitement by young folks on three-wheeled vehicles and motorcycles.

Netizens reacted to the Twitter footage, with many praising his effort to make education accessible and enjoyable for the people of the Northern Region.

Watch the video below:

Social media commented on the video of Ibrahim Mahama

@akweiakwei commented:

Great job. May the future also have working trains that go all around the country for easy transportation and development.

@trigmaticrocks posted:

You’ve always been that MAN. Keep moving, bro.

@Yanch2 reacted:

This is what they meant when the word hero was coined. you are a HERO. This is what God intended when he created each of us to come from specific places, to impact lives with the riches and talents he bestows on us. I know God is proud of you. God bless you!

@frankselormm shared:

I can imagine how much money is going into this. The cost of transporting them from the south to the north is no child's play. No government support and you’re still moving because you want to see your people smile. God bless you, sir.

@prince_kwaku suggested:

Please try to engage the politicians running the affairs of the country to build running trains there too.

