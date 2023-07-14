The University of Ghana Council met on July 6, 2023, and approved the appointment of Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse as Chancellor

Her five-year appointment takes effect from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2028

This is her second tenure as Chancellor of Ghana's Premier University. Her first was from 2018 to 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The first female Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse has been reappointed for another five-year term.

Mrs Chinery-Hesse’s appointment is effective from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2028.

A statement released by the University of Ghana said her appointment was approved by the University Council at its meeting held on July 6, 2023. Her first appointment was in 2018.

Mary Chinery-Hesse's reappointed as Chancellor of University of Ghana Photo credit: @univers1057fm Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The university’s statement described her as “an important voice on economic and development issues, an ardent defender of human and women’s rights, and an advocate for African imperatives, conflict resolution, and mediation.”

She has worked both in Ghana’s Civil Service and at the United Nations.

She is a woman of many firsts. Aside from being the first woman Chancellor of Ghana’s premier University Mrs. Chinery-Hesse “was the first African woman to be appointed Resident Coordinator of the UN System, and the first African woman to attain the rank of Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.”

In 1991, Mrs. Chinery-Hesse received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Ghana, her Alma Mater, making her the first female product of the University to be so honoured.

She received an honorary Doctor of Science degree in Economics from the University of London in November 2021.

In addition, Madam Chancellor has excelled in several other roles, including the following: A Supporter of the Panel of the Wise of the African Union. a former Ghanaian president's chief advisor. Former Vice-Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission and Retired Deputy Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO)

Ghanaian lady graduates as 2023 Valedictorian with 3.84 FGPA

On the subject of women making history, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady called Hannah Ayamba was Valedictorian of the University of Ghana's College of Education.

Before this feat, there were some earlier setbacks in Hannah’s education. She failed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and wrote the NOVDEC three times before entering the University.

Hannah pursued a bachelor's degree in Sociology (major) with Psychology.

University of Ghana announces 2% discount on fees for selected students

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana, Legon approved a 2% discount on fees for the 2022/2023 academic year for only full fee-paying programmes, the Accra City Campus, and distance education programmes.

A statement indicated that the University was only offering the discount for the 2022/2023 academic year only to reduce the burden on students because of the current economic challenges facing the country.

They added that the discount is in response to the appeal by Parliamentary Select Committee on Education for a one-time discount for the 2022/2023 academic year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh