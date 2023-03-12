A video has surfaced of certain senior high schools in Ghana with the most attractive female students posing in their uniforms

The footage includes female students from Kumasi Academy, Holy Child High School, Aggrey Memorial, and T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School

It has received over 700,000 views and garnered over 44,000 likes and 1,265 comments, many of which are gushing tributes

A video displaying some Ghanaian senior high schools with the most beautiful female students posing in their uniforms has garnered reactions from online users.

In the short clip posted on Highschoolshowbiz on TikTok, a Holy Child High School student in Cape Coast in Ghana's Central Region is seen in her school uniform and rocking a tiara.

She was captured sitting in the company of other students behind her. The footage featured other female students from other senior schools.

Holy Child and others feature in video of senior high schools with most beautiful girls. Photo credit: highschoolshowbiz.

Some of the school in viral video

Students from other female schools featured in the clip included Aggrey Memorial, T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi Academy, Methodist Girls High School (Mamfe), and Achimota School.

More than 700,000 people have seen the viral clip, which gathered 44,000 likes and over 1, 265 comments.

Watch the clip below:

How netizens react to the footage

Beyon136 posted:

Serwaa Nyarko all the way.

User7361532650692 commented:

Okuapeman senior high school.

Baby girl posted:

Aggrey memorial to the whole wiase.

Cinderella said:

Royal ladies. Serwaa Nyarko.

Elda_mona shared:

Achimota and Holy Child do all.

Ssetiam_roseofsharon said:

MOTOWN no size the school is known to have many presidents and members of Parliament.

Dovelight posted:

Kumasi academy. My baby is fine paa than you all

Mabel said:

Kumasi Girls always have more beautiful girls .

