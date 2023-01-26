WAEC has released the 2022 BECE results for both private and school candidates on January 25, 2023

The results for some 552, 276 basic school students are currently on WAEC's portal and can be checked using a special e-voucher

To check the results, one must visit the portal for checking results and filling in the required info into each field

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Results for the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) for 2022 have been released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) as it had promised in an earlier statement.

The results showing the grades candidates (both private and school candidates) obtained for some 10 subjects were released on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 on WAEC's online portal.

Candidates may proceed to the Senior High Schools (SHS) selection section after checking their results.

Some BECE candidates writing a paper. Source: UGC.

Source: Depositphotos

Simple steps to check BECE results using WAEC's results-checker

1. First obtain an e-voucher from an approved vendor. The e-voucher has a serial number and Personal Identification Number (PIN) that will be required by the results-checker.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

2. Visit WAEC's official website for checking results or their main page.

3. Input your BECE index number in a field requesting this information

4. Select the type of examination -- in this instance 'BECE'

5. Enter your date of birth in the field requesting this information

6. Now enter the serial number and PIN on the e-voucher you had previously purchased from a credible vendor

7. Confirm your index number and fill in your year of examination

8. After checking that all the relevant fields have been filled with the right information, click submit. After a few seconds the candidate's 2022 BECE results should appear on the computer screen.

Screen grab of WAEC's official page for checking results. It can found at www.ghana.waecdirect.org/ Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

WAEC announces 2022 BECE results for school and private candidates to be released on January 25

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that the West African Examinations Council set January 25, 2023 to release the 2022 BECE results for the over 552, 276 school and private candidates.

The Council said in a statement that it has completed post-examination activities to enable the release of the much-anticipated results.

WAEC also asked students and schools with examination malpractice issues to promptly honour invitations aimed at quick resolution of cases.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh